2019 Chevrolet Impala

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Requires Subscription

