$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT - Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,035KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5170985
  • Stock #: 2884A
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S33K9151415
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Jet Black/light Wheat
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2019 Chevrolet Impala LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Impala LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Cloth, 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, LT Leather Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunroof & Spoiler Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, USB Port. *This Impala LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

