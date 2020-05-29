+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 2LZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Impala Premier 2LZ, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Leather, 11 Speakers, 8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Premium System, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System w/Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port.*This Impala Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 2LZ Chevrolet Premier Impala 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
