CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 1LT Odometer is 9628 kilometers below market average! Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Impala LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver, Cloth, 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, USB Port.*This Impala LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
