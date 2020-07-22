+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 1LT Odometer is 4823 kilometers below market average! Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Impala LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Brown, Cloth, 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Compass, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Impala LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
