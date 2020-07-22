Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Impala

17,592 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT- Rem Start, Htd Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT- Rem Start, Htd Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5469908
  2. 5469908
  3. 5469908
  4. 5469908
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5469908
  • Stock #: 2946A
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S3XK9157809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2946A
  • Mileage 17,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 1LT Odometer is 4823 kilometers below market average! Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Impala LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Brown, Cloth, 100-Watt 6-Speaker System, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Carpeted Trunk Mat, Compass, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Impala LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Ford Focus SE- ...
 76,642 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 41,465 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan XD...
 19,535 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory