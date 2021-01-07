Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

71,046 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

1LT HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6549697
  Stock #: P38191
  VIN: 2G11Z5S38K9144783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for large-car spaciousness at an affordable price? This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is your right choice- thoughtfully designed full-size sedan, with modern styling, a comfortable interior and advanced safety technologies. Power is supplied by a 305-hp 3.6-liter V6 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It also has Power doors locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Power Driver Seat! Leather Seats! Electronic parking brake! Heated Steering wheel! Heated front seats! Dual Zone automatic climate control! Back up camera! Push Start! Moon roof! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth- Hands Free Calling! AM/FM Satellite Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

