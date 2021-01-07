+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for large-car spaciousness at an affordable price? This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is your right choice- thoughtfully designed full-size sedan, with modern styling, a comfortable interior and advanced safety technologies. Power is supplied by a 305-hp 3.6-liter V6 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It also has Power doors locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Power Driver Seat! Leather Seats! Electronic parking brake! Heated Steering wheel! Heated front seats! Dual Zone automatic climate control! Back up camera! Push Start! Moon roof! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth- Hands Free Calling! AM/FM Satellite Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1