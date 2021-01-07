+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada Low KilometerRecent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned ModelsBalance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Malibu LT, 4D Sedan, 1.5L DOHC, CVT, FWD, White, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System 3, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Malibu LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Malibu 1.5L DOHC CVT.Reviews:* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
