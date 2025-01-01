Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

255,458 KM

Details Features

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

12297750

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,458KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRYCEF5KZ269429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 255,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

