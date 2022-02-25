2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, include superior traction and stability. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model and (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear Vision Camera
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Taillamps, LED with signature
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Grille (Body colour bars with black mesh inserts.)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Standard with 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Not available with (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Tailgate, gate function manual no lift assist
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Air conditioning, single-zone
Seat trim, cloth
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, power
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Remote Keyless Entry, with 2 transmitters
Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, 7 diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Androi...
Air vents, rear, heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone, connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Floor mats, rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Windows, power rear, express down
Windows, power front, drivers express up/down
Floor mats, rubberized vinyl, front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Windows, power front, passenger express down
SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH
USB port, located on instrument panel
Headlamps, halogen reflector with halogen Daytime Running Lamps
Driver Information Centre, 3.5 diagonal monochrome display
Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of torque [413 Nm] @ 3900 rpm)
Wheels, 20 x 9 (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Silver Painted Aluminum
Tires, 275/60R20 all-season, blackwall
