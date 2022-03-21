$60,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country -4X4,Heated/Vented Leather, S.roof, Nav, New Tires
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Umber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,340 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 High Country, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Satin Steel Metallic, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, 2nd Row Heated Outboard Seats, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 8" Driver Information Centre, ABS brakes, Advanced Trailering System, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Chrome Assist Steps, Chrome Grille, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Memory, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front LED Fog Lamps, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, HD Surround Vision, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Painted Mirror Caps, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Radio data system, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package II, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Traction control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum.This Silverado 1500 High Country has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet High Country Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8.
Vehicle Features
