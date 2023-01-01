$1+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - 4X4, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 22" Wheels
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Umber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,415 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 High Country, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Leather, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 8" Driver Information Centre, ABS brakes, Advanced Trailering System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Chevytec Spray-On Black Bedliner, Chrome Assist Steps, Chrome Grille, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Mounted Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front wheel independent suspension, HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LZ, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package II, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System, Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum.This Silverado 1500 High Country has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet High Country Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
