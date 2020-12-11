Menu
31,052 KM

LT- Pwr Windows+Locks, Bluetooth, A/C, Back Up Camera

LT- Pwr Windows+Locks, Bluetooth, A/C, Back Up Camera

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

31,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6356459
  • Stock #: 3157A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 31,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Chevrolet Spark LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* This is the year. Select Chevrolet and Buick Lessees get $500 towards the purchase or finance on select certified pre-owned vehicles until January 4, 2021. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Spark 1LT, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L DOHC, CVT, FWD, Cloth, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger w/Manual Recline, 3.76 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Way Driver Fore/Aft Manual w/Manual Recline, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Manual-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front High-Back Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power Door Locks w/Automatic Emergency Unlock, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm Button, Security system, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Spark LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Spark 1.4L DOHC CVT.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

