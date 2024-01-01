Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, WiFi 4G, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Touchscreen, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel</b><br> <br> This Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today. <br> <br>This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 165,987 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tahoes trim level is LS. This Tahoe comes packed with plenty of amazing features like remote keyless entry and remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Teen Driver Technology, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance plus power front seats and a 110V power outlet in the center console. This incredible SUV is also 4G LTE capable and has black assist side steps, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and aux inputs to keep you connected and entertained.<br> <br/><br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

165,987 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKAKC4KR196398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP297C
  • Mileage 165,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, WiFi 4G, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Touchscreen, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel

This Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 165,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Tahoe comes packed with plenty of amazing features like remote keyless entry and remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Teen Driver Technology, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance plus power front seats and a 110V power outlet in the center console. This incredible SUV is also 4G LTE capable and has black assist side steps, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and aux inputs to keep you connected and entertained.



We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay 127,986 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred - Heated Seats 71,319 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Apple CarPlay for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Apple CarPlay 91,104 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe