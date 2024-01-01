$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKAKC4KR196398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP297C
- Mileage 165,987 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, WiFi 4G, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Touchscreen, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel
This Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 165,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Tahoe comes packed with plenty of amazing features like remote keyless entry and remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Teen Driver Technology, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance plus power front seats and a 110V power outlet in the center console. This incredible SUV is also 4G LTE capable and has black assist side steps, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and aux inputs to keep you connected and entertained.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
This Chevrolet Tahoe provides you the courage to bring your friends and family everywhere. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is for sale today.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 165,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LS. This Tahoe comes packed with plenty of amazing features like remote keyless entry and remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Teen Driver Technology, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance plus power front seats and a 110V power outlet in the center console. This incredible SUV is also 4G LTE capable and has black assist side steps, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and aux inputs to keep you connected and entertained.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay 127,986 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred - Heated Seats 71,319 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Apple CarPlay 91,104 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe