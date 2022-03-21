Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

70,581 KM

Details Description Features

$46,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT True North -AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Quad Seating, 7 Passenger

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

70,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22-369A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!.2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Traverse LT True North, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Mosaic Black Metallic, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package (LPO), Black Finish Grille (LPO), Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Black Bowtie Emblems (LPO), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Dual SkyScape, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM stereo w/Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Machined Face Aluminum.This Traverse LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician.LT Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System

