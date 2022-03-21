$46,400+ tax & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North -AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Quad Seating, 7 Passenger
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$46,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8676302
- Stock #: 22-369A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 70,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!.2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Traverse LT True North, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Mosaic Black Metallic, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package (LPO), Black Finish Grille (LPO), Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Black Bowtie Emblems (LPO), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Dual SkyScape, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM stereo w/Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Machined Face Aluminum.This Traverse LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician.LT Traverse 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
