Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle</span><span><br></span><span><br>Check out this <b>2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD</b> in stunning Cajun Red Tintcoat, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! This compact SUV is accident-free, locally owned right here in Saskatchewan, and has low kilometers with a history of regular maintenance. Equipped with the sought-after True North Edition package, it offers advanced safety features like side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, and rear park assistplus a power sunroof for extra enjoyment. Inside, youll find deluxe cloth/leatherette seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort. Enjoy your favourite music through the premium Bose sound system on every drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Remote start and a rearview camera add convenience and peace of mind. Whether its your daily commute or weekend getaway, this Trax is ready for the road.<br><br></span><span><span>Key Features:</span><br></span><span><br><span>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span><br><span>- 9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy</span><br><span>- True North Edition!</span><br><span>- Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette Seating</span><br><span>- Remote Start</span><br><span>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</span><br><span>- Power Moonroof</span><br><span>- Rear Park Assist</span><br><span>- Rearview Camera</span><br><span>- Side Blind Zone Alert</span><br><span>- Rear Cross Traffic Alert</span><br><span>- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System</span><br><span>- Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot</span><br><span>- USB & AUX Input Jacks</span><br><span>- Keyless Open & Start</span><br><span>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat</span><br><span>- 1.4L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span><span>Exterior Colour:</span> Cajun Red Tintcoat<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Jet Black Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette<span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://ddztmb1ahc6o7.cloudfront.net/palliserchev/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/15084403/2019-CHEVROLET-TRAX.pdf target=_blank><span>https://ddztmb1ahc6o7.cloudfront.net/palliserchev/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/15084403/2019-CHEVROLET-TRAX.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></span></span></div>

2019 Chevrolet Trax

56,780 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - TRUE NORTH EDITION - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12649602

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - TRUE NORTH EDITION - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 12649602
  2. 12649602
  3. 12649602
  4. 12649602
  5. 12649602
  6. 12649602
  7. 12649602
  8. 12649602
  9. 12649602
  10. 12649602
  11. 12649602
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,780KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB1KL309054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 309054
  • Mileage 56,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle

Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD in stunning Cajun Red Tintcoat, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! This compact SUV is accident-free, locally owned right here in Saskatchewan, and has low kilometers with a history of regular maintenance. Equipped with the sought-after True North Edition package, it offers advanced safety features like side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, and rear park assistplus a power sunroof for extra enjoyment. Inside, you'll find deluxe cloth/leatherette seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort. Enjoy your favourite music through the premium Bose sound system on every drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Remote start and a rearview camera add convenience and peace of mind. Whether it's your daily commute or weekend getaway, this Trax is ready for the road.

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- True North Edition!
- Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette Seating
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Keyless Open & Start
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 1.4L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Colour: Jet Black Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://ddztmb1ahc6o7.cloudfront.net/palliserchev/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/15084403/2019-CHEVROLET-TRAX.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 4x4 - DOUBLE CAB - SK TRUCK - REMOTE START - CARPLAY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 4x4 - DOUBLE CAB - SK TRUCK - REMOTE START - CARPLAY 132,020 KM $36,389 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t - AWD - LUXURY PKG - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Lexus NX 200t - AWD - LUXURY PKG - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE 75,010 KM $28,395 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 - SK VEHICLE - WIRELESS CHARGING - CARPLAY - REMOTE START for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Cadillac XT5 - SK VEHICLE - WIRELESS CHARGING - CARPLAY - REMOTE START 177,748 KM $16,706 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Chevrolet Trax