2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - TRUE NORTH EDITION - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,780KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB1KL309054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 309054
- Mileage 56,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle
Check out this 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD in stunning Cajun Red Tintcoat, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! This compact SUV is accident-free, locally owned right here in Saskatchewan, and has low kilometers with a history of regular maintenance. Equipped with the sought-after True North Edition package, it offers advanced safety features like side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, and rear park assistplus a power sunroof for extra enjoyment. Inside, you'll find deluxe cloth/leatherette seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort. Enjoy your favourite music through the premium Bose sound system on every drive. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Remote start and a rearview camera add convenience and peace of mind. Whether it's your daily commute or weekend getaway, this Trax is ready for the road.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- True North Edition!
- Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette Seating
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Park Assist
- Rearview Camera
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Keyless Open & Start
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 1.4L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Cajun Red Tintcoat
Interior Colour: Jet Black Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://ddztmb1ahc6o7.cloudfront.net/palliserchev/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/15084403/2019-CHEVROLET-TRAX.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2019 Chevrolet Trax