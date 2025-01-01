$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
300S AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black (PX8)
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,799 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH631642 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LEATHER
**REMOTE START
Elevate your drive with bold luxury and all-weather confidence in this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD
Platinum Auto Sport is your go-to destination in Saskatoon for luxury vehicles at competitive prices.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD:
3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 300 horsepower
8-speed automatic transmission with rotary dial shifter
Advanced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for optimal traction in all conditions
Gloss Black exterior with blacked-out accents and signature Chrysler grille
Premium Black Leather Sport Seats with contrast stitching
Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver/passenger seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Navigation
and Android Auto" compatibility
BeatsAudio" Premium Sound System with subwoofer
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote start and proximity key with push-button start
Backup camera with rear parking sensors
Sport-tuned suspension and performance-tuned steering
20" Black Noise aluminum wheels with all-season tires
LED daytime running lights and projector HID headlamps
Mileage: Only 77
799 km
Clean Carfax No Accidents
P Why Choose the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD?
The Chrysler 300S AWD is the perfect mix of performance
confident sedan that stands out from the crowd. Whether you're commuting in Saskatoon or cruising across Saskatchewan
this 300S delivers in every category.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
or no credit history. Our experienced team works hard to get you approved and driving quickly. We proudly serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a huge selection of quality used vehicles and easy financing solutions.
Condition: Mint condition
all-wheel-drive sedan? Come see this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Call or visit to book your test drive and ask about our in-house financing options for all credit situations.
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted dealership for luxury vehicles and in-house financing solutions.
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Chrysler-300-2019-id12153440.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
