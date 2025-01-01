2019 Chrysler 300

Menu
SK VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH631642 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **LEATHER **REMOTE START Elevate your drive with bold luxury and all-weather confidence in this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD

Platinum Auto Sport is your go-to destination in Saskatoon for luxury vehicles at competitive prices. / Key Features of the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD: 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 300 horsepower 8-speed automatic transmission with rotary dial shifter Advanced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for optimal traction in all conditions Gloss Black exterior with blacked-out accents and signature Chrysler grille Premium Black Leather Sport Seats with contrast stitching Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver/passenger seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system Navigation

and Android Auto compatibility BeatsAudio Premium Sound System with subwoofer Dual-zone automatic climate control Remote start and proximity key with push-button start Backup camera with rear parking sensors Sport-tuned suspension and performance-tuned steering 20 Black Noise aluminum wheels with all-season tires LED daytime running lights and projector HID headlamps Mileage: Only 77

799 km Clean Carfax No Accidents P Why Choose the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD? The Chrysler 300S AWD is the perfect mix of performance

confident sedan that stands out from the crowd. Whether youre commuting in Saskatoon or cruising across Saskatchewan

this 300S delivers in every category. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport

or no credit history. Our experienced team works hard to get you approved and driving quickly. We proudly serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a huge selection of quality used vehicles and easy financing solutions. VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH631642 Mileage: 77

799 km Color: Gloss Black Interior: Premium Black Leather with Black Accents Condition: Mint condition

all-wheel-drive sedan? Come see this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Call or visit to book your test drive and ask about our in-house financing options for all credit situations. Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewans trusted dealership for luxury vehicles and in-house financing solutions.

2019 Chrysler 300

77,799 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

12431245

2019 Chrysler 300

300S AWD

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,799KM
VIN 2C3CCAGG4KH631642

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black (PX8)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,799 KM

SK VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH631642 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LEATHER
**REMOTE START

Elevate your drive with bold luxury and all-weather confidence in this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD


Platinum Auto Sport is your go-to destination in Saskatoon for luxury vehicles at competitive prices.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD:
3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 300 horsepower

8-speed automatic transmission with rotary dial shifter

Advanced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system for optimal traction in all conditions

Gloss Black exterior with blacked-out accents and signature Chrysler grille

Premium Black Leather Sport Seats with contrast stitching

Heated front seats and power-adjustable driver/passenger seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Navigation


and Android Auto" compatibility

BeatsAudio" Premium Sound System with subwoofer

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Remote start and proximity key with push-button start

Backup camera with rear parking sensors

Sport-tuned suspension and performance-tuned steering

20" Black Noise aluminum wheels with all-season tires

LED daytime running lights and projector HID headlamps

Mileage: Only 77


799 km

Clean Carfax No Accidents

P Why Choose the 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD?
The Chrysler 300S AWD is the perfect mix of performance


confident sedan that stands out from the crowd. Whether you're commuting in Saskatoon or cruising across Saskatchewan


this 300S delivers in every category.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


or no credit history. Our experienced team works hard to get you approved and driving quickly. We proudly serve Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with a huge selection of quality used vehicles and easy financing solutions.

VIN: 2C3CCAGG4KH631642
Mileage: 77


799 km
Color: Gloss Black
Interior: Premium Black Leather with Black Accents
Condition: Mint condition


all-wheel-drive sedan? Come see this 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Call or visit to book your test drive and ask about our in-house financing options for all credit situations.

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted dealership for luxury vehicles and in-house financing solutions.

#Chrysler300S #LuxurySedanSaskatchewan #AWDChrysler #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #UsedLuxuryCars #SaskatoonDeals #CarLoanSaskatchewan


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Chrysler-300-2019-id12153440.html

Fully loaded
Bad Credit
Luxury
luxurious
Apple CarPlay®
and all-wheel drive
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
No Accidents For Sale in Saskatoon
we offer in-house financing for all types of credit whether you have good credit
2019 Chrysler 300S AWD Fully Loaded
SK. Dressed in striking Gloss Black and featuring a Premium Black-on-Black Leather Interior
this full-size sedan is fully loaded
has no accident history
and is in mint condition inside and out. Blending aggressive styling
high-end comfort
and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive
the Chrysler 300S offers a premium driving experience for Saskatchewan roads. Plus
with in-house financing available for all credit types
and practicality. With its refined V6 engine
sport-inspired styling
it's a top choice for drivers who want a bold
no accidents Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Ready to turn heads in a bold

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2019 Chrysler 300