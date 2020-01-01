Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$33,601

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502670
  • Stock #: 566945
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG4KR566945
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Are you interested in a simply great car? You won't want to miss this excellent value! This car delivers affordable transportation inside an attractive four door package with class leading standard safety features. Top features include remote keyless entry, a leather steering wheel, a roof rack, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2014 Jeep ?GRAND CHE...
 32,979 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot no...
 61,354 KM
$16,534 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee S...
 29,722 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Send A Message