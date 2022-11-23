Menu
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

65,921 KM

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
Touring - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Touring - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

65,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9419530
  • Stock #: 99824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 65,921 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, BLACK SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Power Driver Seat, Rear Defrost, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Locks, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Liftgate, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Third Passenger Door, Power Windows, Tires - Front All-Season, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Intermittent Wipers, Fourth Passenger Door, Brake Assist, Requires Subscription, Front Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Fourth Passenger Door, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Spoiler, Satellite Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, A/C, A/C, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Keyless Start, Cloth Seats, Multi-Zone A/C, Floor Mats, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Smart Device Integration, Front Head Air Bag, MP3 Player, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Rear A/C, Rear Head Air Bag, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks*Stop By Today *For a must-own Chrysler Pacifica come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS
TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Security Alarm Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

