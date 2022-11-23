2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$37,800 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 9 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9419530

9419530 Stock #: 99824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 65,921 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Maximum Steel Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) BLACK SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD) Requires Subscription COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Security Alarm Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

