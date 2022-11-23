$37,800+ tax & licensing
888-350-1594
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$37,800
- Listing ID: 9419530
- Stock #: 99824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 65,921 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, BLACK SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Power Driver Seat, Rear Defrost, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Locks, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Liftgate, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Third Passenger Door, Power Windows, Tires - Front All-Season, Auxiliary Audio Input, ABS, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Intermittent Wipers, Fourth Passenger Door, Brake Assist, Requires Subscription, Front Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Fourth Passenger Door, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Spoiler, Satellite Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, A/C, A/C, Stability Control, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Air Bag, Traction Control, Keyless Start, Cloth Seats, Multi-Zone A/C, Floor Mats, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Smart Device Integration, Front Head Air Bag, MP3 Player, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Door Locks, Driver Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Passenger Air Bag, Rear A/C, Rear Head Air Bag, Cruise Control, Smart Device Integration, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks*Stop By Today *For a must-own Chrysler Pacifica come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
