$98,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$98,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2019 Dodge Challenger
2019 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$98,800
+ taxes & licensing
9,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8875601
- Stock #: 99723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 99723
- Mileage 9,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SRT Hellcat RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Active suspension
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
RED SEAT BELTS
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
TIRES: 275/40ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
Requires Subscription
HARMAN/KARDON SOUND GROUP -inc: Trunk-Mounted Subwoofer harman/kardon 18-Speaker Audio System Surround Sound harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED -inc: Suede Door Trim Panel w/Map Pocket Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dark Engine Turn Interior Accents
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE HIGH PERF AUTO -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R SRT HELLCAT -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite High Perf Auto 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio
WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK FORGED ALUM (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3