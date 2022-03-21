2019 Dodge Challenger

$98,800 + taxes & licensing 9 , 6 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8875601

Stock #: 99723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Black/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 99723

Mileage 9,634 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Supercharged Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Active suspension Pitch Black Bluetooth Connection RED SEAT BELTS ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD) TIRES: 275/40ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD) TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Requires Subscription HARMAN/KARDON SOUND GROUP -inc: Trunk-Mounted Subwoofer harman/kardon 18-Speaker Audio System Surround Sound harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/ALCANTARA FRONT VENTED -inc: Suede Door Trim Panel w/Map Pocket Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dark Engine Turn Interior Accents TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE HIGH PERF AUTO -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26R SRT HELLCAT -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite High Perf Auto 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" LOW-GLOSS BLACK FORGED ALUM (STD)

