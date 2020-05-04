715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Dodge Durango GT Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, black Leather, 180 Amp Alternator, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Block heater, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Premium Door Trim Panel, Quick Order Package 2BE, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Remote Start System, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security Alarm, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum. *This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge GT Durango Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1