2019 Dodge Durango

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

WHITE KNUCKLE

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)

TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)

Requires Subscription

BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Light Headliner/Overhead Trim

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180 Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...

