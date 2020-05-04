Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

GT- Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 7 Passenger, 20 " Alloys

2019 Dodge Durango

GT- Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, 7 Passenger, 20 " Alloys

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,720KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970823
  • Stock #: 2852A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG0KC740576
Exterior Colour
WHITE KNUCKLE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Dodge Durango GT Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, black Leather, 180 Amp Alternator, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay Capable, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Block heater, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Premium Door Trim Panel, Quick Order Package 2BE, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Remote Start System, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security Alarm, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum. *This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge GT Durango Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • WHITE KNUCKLE
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
  • TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Light Headliner/Overhead Trim
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180 Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

