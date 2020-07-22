Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

57,038 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

GT- Heated Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

57,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5639832
  Stock #: 2992A
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG6KC721885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,038 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Dodge Durango GT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, black Leather, 180 Amp Alternator, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel, Quick Order Package 2BE, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum.This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge GT Durango Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Light Headliner/Overhead Trim
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180 Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusX...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

