715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Dodge Durango GT Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, black Leather, 180 Amp Alternator, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Suede-Faced w/Perforation Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel, Quick Order Package 2BE, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Second-Row Heated Seats, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon Aluminum.This Durango GT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge GT Durango Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
