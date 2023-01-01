2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Wheel Covers

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)

BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)

POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door

RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth