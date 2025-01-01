$21,947+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - REAR DVD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW N GO
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - REAR DVD - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - STOW N GO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$21,947
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG6KR669989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 669989
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of Options! - SK Vehicle - Excellent Condition
Travel in comfort and confidence with this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, a well-equipped local Saskatchewan van thats perfect for families on the go. Inside, youll find premium black perforated leather seating for seven, with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel that make cold mornings much more comfortable. The rear DVD entertainment system with a 9-inch screen keeps passengers entertained on long drives, while tri-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone rides in comfort. With 2nd and 3rd-row Stow n Go seats, you can easily transform the interior for extra cargo space when you need it. Convenience is built right in, thanks to power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, and a ParkView rear back-up camera that simplifies loading, unloading, and parking. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free communication and audio streaming, plus enjoy your favourite tunes on SiriusXM through the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Subtle touches like overhead ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener add everyday luxury. Powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this Grand Caravan delivers smooth, capable performance that makes every drive feel easy. Come see it today at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Driver Convenience Group
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In Floor Seats
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Power Liftgate & Dual Sliding Doors
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Radio 430N w/ 6.5-Inch Touchscreen
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/dodge/ca/2019-grandcaravan.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Travel in comfort and confidence with this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, a well-equipped local Saskatchewan van thats perfect for families on the go. Inside, youll find premium black perforated leather seating for seven, with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel that make cold mornings much more comfortable. The rear DVD entertainment system with a 9-inch screen keeps passengers entertained on long drives, while tri-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone rides in comfort. With 2nd and 3rd-row Stow n Go seats, you can easily transform the interior for extra cargo space when you need it. Convenience is built right in, thanks to power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, and a ParkView rear back-up camera that simplifies loading, unloading, and parking. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free communication and audio streaming, plus enjoy your favourite tunes on SiriusXM through the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Subtle touches like overhead ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener add everyday luxury. Powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this Grand Caravan delivers smooth, capable performance that makes every drive feel easy. Come see it today at Saskatoon Auto Connection!
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Driver Convenience Group
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In Floor Seats
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Power Liftgate & Dual Sliding Doors
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Radio 430N w/ 6.5-Inch Touchscreen
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/dodge/ca/2019-grandcaravan.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2019 Dodge Durango GT - AWD - CARPLAY - REMOTE START - NAV - SK VEHICLE 133,085 KM $28,857 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE - HATCHBACK - ACCIDENT FREE - SE APPEARANCE PKG 100,063 KM $13,878 + tax & lic
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus - S APPEARANCE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START 143,932 KM $28,966 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$21,947
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan