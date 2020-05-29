Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 5119544
  2. 5119544
  3. 5119544
  4. 5119544
  5. 5119544
  6. 5119544
  7. 5119544
  8. 5119544
  9. 5119544
  10. 5119544
  11. 5119544
  12. 5119544
  13. 5119544
  14. 5119544
  15. 5119544
  16. 5119544
  17. 5119544
  18. 5119544
  19. 5119544
  20. 5119544
  21. 5119544
  22. 5119544
  23. 5119544
  24. 5119544
  25. 5119544
  26. 5119544
  27. 5119544
  28. 5119544
  29. 5119544
  30. 5119544
  31. 5119544
  32. 5119544
Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,281KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5119544
  • Stock #: 99172
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR762159
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

2WD Minivans, SXT 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • OCTANE RED PEARL
  • RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2016 Jeep Cherokee 7...
 45,524 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 30,281 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 19,996 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory