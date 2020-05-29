2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

OCTANE RED PEARL

RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

