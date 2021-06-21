Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,874 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/Backup Camera, Leather, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel,

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/Backup Camera, Leather, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel,

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7488405
  • Stock #: 14645B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3KR515819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14645B
  • Mileage 65,874 KM

Vehicle Description

2019. 2020 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! w/Backup Camera, Leather, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Third-row Seating, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Side Doors This Dodge Grand Caravan GT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Dodge Grand Caravan GT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Performance Suspension
Body-coloured grille
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Audio input jack for mobile devices
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power Sliding Rear Doors
RADIO: 430
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
75 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
9 Performance Speakers
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
6.5 Touchscreen
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

