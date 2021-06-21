2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 2C4RDGEG3KR515819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,874 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Suspension Performance Suspension Trim Body-coloured grille Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS Audio input jack for mobile devices Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Power Sliding Rear Doors RADIO: 430 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 75 L Fuel Tank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control 9 Performance Speakers 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support 6.5 Touchscreen 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

