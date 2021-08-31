Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

48,000 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

SE

SE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

48,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7719691
  • Stock #: E9719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # E9719
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND CARAVAN CVP/SXT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Wheel Covers
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)
REAR PARK ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Vehicle Information Center Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Sirius Satellite Radio (subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription requ...

