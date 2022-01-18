$29,800+ tax & licensing
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
127,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8147560
- Stock #: F6909A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Crew Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Left 2nd Row Window Shades Right 2nd Row Window Shades
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3