2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Listing ID: 8369610

8369610 Stock #: 15461A

15461A VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR791564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,297 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Audio input jack for mobile devices 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio: 130 Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Additional Features Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Easy-clean floor mats Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 17 Wheel Covers Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player and Clock Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars

