2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$38,000 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046159

9046159 Stock #: TP8682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 43,915 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD) BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port Sirius Satellite Radio 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Overhead 9" VG... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Cranberry Wine Accent Stitching Bright Belt Moldings 35th Anniversary Floor Mats w/Logo 35th Anniversary Fender Badges Driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.