2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

43,915 KM

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

SXT 35th Anniversary Edition

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

43,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046159
  • Stock #: TP8682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 43,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port Sirius Satellite Radio 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Overhead 9" VG...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Cranberry Wine Accent Stitching Bright Belt Moldings 35th Anniversary Floor Mats w/Logo 35th Anniversary Fender Badges Driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

