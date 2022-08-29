Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

218,521 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,521KM
Used
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR601952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,521 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

