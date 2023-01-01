Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,183 KM

$27,811

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

SXT - DVD - STOW N' GO - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

114,183KM
Used
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1KR546751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 546751
  • Mileage 114,183 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos Coming Soon!!!


Rear DVD Player
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Stow N' Go Seats
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

