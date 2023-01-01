2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$30,763 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 3 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9971588

9971588 Stock #: 637272

637272 VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR637272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 637272

Mileage 89,399 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.