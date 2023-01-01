$30,763+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,763
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - STOW N' GO - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
89,399KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9971588
- Stock #: 637272
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR637272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,399 KM
Vehicle Description
17" Polished Aluminum Wheels with Gloss Black Pockets
Air Conditioning with Tri-Zone Temperature Control
All-Black Interior with Brushed Aluminum Accents
Black Headlamp Surround
Fog Lamps
Gloss Black Grille
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Super Console
Power Convenience Group:
Power Dual Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB/ Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Heated Mirrors
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2