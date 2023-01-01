2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$34,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 0 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9980180

9980180 Stock #: TP8975A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 50,051 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) BILLET CLEARCOAT SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.