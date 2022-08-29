$36,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2019 Dodge Journey
Crossroad - Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, DVD, 7 Passenger
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$36,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9317626
- Stock #: 4829A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 37,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey Crossroad, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Billet Clearcoat, Black Leather, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Light Gray Accent Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Group, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel w/Stitching, Quick Order Package 28S, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Traffic, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.This Journey Crossroad has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crossroad Journey 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.