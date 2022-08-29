Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Journey

37,204 KM

Details Description Features

$36,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Journey

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, DVD, 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Journey

Crossroad - Awd, Leather, Sunroof, Nav, DVD, 7 Passenger

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$36,400

+ taxes & licensing

37,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9317626
  • Stock #: 4829A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 37,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey Crossroad, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Billet Clearcoat, Black Leather, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Light Gray Accent Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Group, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel w/Stitching, Quick Order Package 28S, Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Traffic, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.This Journey Crossroad has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge Crossroad Journey 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System Radio: Uconnect 3 Nav w/8.4" Display
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2022 Toyota RAV4 LE-...
 20,270 KM
$44,400 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 21,479 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 21,146 KM
$46,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory