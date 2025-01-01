$18,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3GL2KC272708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2923
- Mileage 120,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2019 Ford EcoSport is for sale today.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 120,575 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrade to this EcoSport SE and you will get unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL2KC272708.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2019 Ford EcoSport