Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br /> <br /> Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2019 Ford EcoSport is for sale today. <br /> <br />Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 120,575 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br /> <br /> Our EcoSport's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrade to this EcoSport SE and you will get unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Aluminum Wheels. <br /> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL2KC272708 rel=nofollow>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL2KC272708</a>. <br /><br /> <br /><br /> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$127.89</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br /> <br /><br /> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. <br /> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

2019 Ford EcoSport

120,575 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12380037

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 12380037
  2. 12380037
  3. 12380037
  4. 12380037
  5. 12380037
  6. 12380037
  7. 12380037
  8. 12380037
  9. 12380037
  10. 12380037
  11. 12380037
  12. 12380037
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3GL2KC272708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2923
  • Mileage 120,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Perfectly comfortable on the city streets or on the off road trails, this EcoSport will not disappoint with its agile and eager attitude. This 2019 Ford EcoSport is for sale today.

Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 120,575 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our EcoSport's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrade to this EcoSport SE and you will get unique aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3GL2KC272708.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD 120,575 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD 83,980 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Ford F-150 198,020 KM $16,800 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport