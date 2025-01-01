$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red (PQ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,953 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: MAJ6S3GL6KC250937 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**SUNROOF
**POWER DRIVER SEAT
**CRUISE CONTROL
Looking for a compact SUV that's fun to drive
Platinum Auto Sport makes it easier than ever to get approved and drive home today no matter your financial situation.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD:
2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine with 166 hp and intelligent 4WD system
6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission
Race Red exterior for bold style on the road
Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats
8 touchscreen display with SYNC® 3 infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility
Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
Rearview camera with rear parking sensors
Power moonroof with sunshade
Keyless entry and push-button start
Automatic climate control and ambient interior lighting
Cruise control and tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls
60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo options
Roof rails and fog lights
Alloy wheels with all-season tires
Ford MyKey® programmable key system for added safety
Mileage: 135
953 km
Clean Carfax No Accidents Fully Maintained Ready to Drive
+P Why Choose the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE?
The EcoSport SE is a compact SUV built for active lifestyles. With all-wheel drive confidence
more affordable package. Ideal for Saskatchewan winters and weekend getaways.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
or are just starting out. We help customers throughout Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan get approved quickly and easily
mint condition
Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Come test drive this stylish and practical 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options
and let us help you get approved regardless of your credit history.
Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatoon shops for quality vehicles and easy financing.
#FordEcoSportSE #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #EcoSportCanada #CompactSUVDeals #NoAccidents #SaskatchewanAutoSales #4WDSUV
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-EcoSport-2019-id12201254.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-2111