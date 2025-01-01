Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> SK VIN: MAJ6S3GL6KC250937 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **SUNROOF **POWER DRIVER SEAT **CRUISE CONTROL Looking for a compact SUV thats fun to drive</p> <p> Platinum Auto Sport makes it easier than ever to get approved and drive home today no matter your financial situation. / Key Features of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD: 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine with 166 hp and intelligent 4WD system 6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission Race Red exterior for bold style on the road Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats 8 touchscreen display with SYNC® 3 infotainment system Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto compatibility Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming Rearview camera with rear parking sensors Power moonroof with sunshade Keyless entry and push-button start Automatic climate control and ambient interior lighting Cruise control and tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo options Roof rails and fog lights Alloy wheels with all-season tires Ford MyKey® programmable key system for added safety Mileage: 135</p> <p>953 km Clean Carfax No Accidents Fully Maintained Ready to Drive +P Why Choose the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE? The EcoSport SE is a compact SUV built for active lifestyles. With all-wheel drive confidence</p> <p> more affordable package. Ideal for Saskatchewan winters and weekend getaways. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport</p> <p> or are just starting out. We help customers throughout Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan get approved quickly and easily</p> <p> mint condition Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today! Come test drive this stylish and practical 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options</p> <p> and let us help you get approved regardless of your credit history. Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatoon shops for quality vehicles and easy financing. #FordEcoSportSE #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #EcoSportCanada #CompactSUVDeals #NoAccidents #SaskatchewanAutoSales #4WDSUV</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-EcoSport-2019-id12201254.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-EcoSport-2019-id12201254.html</a>

2019 Ford EcoSport

135,953 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12474376

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE 4WD

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,953KM
VIN MAJ6S3GL6KC250937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red (PQ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,953 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: MAJ6S3GL6KC250937 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**SUNROOF
**POWER DRIVER SEAT
**CRUISE CONTROL

Looking for a compact SUV that's fun to drive


Platinum Auto Sport makes it easier than ever to get approved and drive home today no matter your financial situation.
/ Key Features of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD:
2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine with 166 hp and intelligent 4WD system

6-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission

Race Red exterior for bold style on the road

Premium Black Cloth Interior with heated front seats

8 touchscreen display with SYNC® 3 infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" compatibility

Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming

Rearview camera with rear parking sensors

Power moonroof with sunshade

Keyless entry and push-button start

Automatic climate control and ambient interior lighting

Cruise control and tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls

60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo options

Roof rails and fog lights

Alloy wheels with all-season tires

Ford MyKey® programmable key system for added safety

Mileage: 135


953 km

Clean Carfax No Accidents Fully Maintained Ready to Drive
+P Why Choose the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE?
The EcoSport SE is a compact SUV built for active lifestyles. With all-wheel drive confidence


more affordable package. Ideal for Saskatchewan winters and weekend getaways.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


or are just starting out. We help customers throughout Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan get approved quickly and easily


mint condition

Visit Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Come test drive this stylish and practical 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options


and let us help you get approved regardless of your credit history.

Platinum Auto Sport Where Saskatoon shops for quality vehicles and easy financing.

#FordEcoSportSE #UsedSUVSaskatoon #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancingSK #EcoSportCanada #CompactSUVDeals #NoAccidents #SaskatchewanAutoSales #4WDSUV


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Ford-EcoSport-2019-id12201254.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

No accidents
Bad Credit
students
fuel-efficient
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
with in-house financing for all credit types
and a no-accident history
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD Fully Loaded
and packed with modern features? Check out this 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD
SK. With a sporty Race Red exterior
Premium Black Cloth Interior
this EcoSport is in mint condition and ready to hit the road. Perfect for urban drivers
or small families
the EcoSport offers the ideal blend of versatility and value. Plus
tech-savvy features
and a compact size perfect for city driving
it delivers big SUV practicality in a smaller
we specialize in in-house financing for all credit types whether you have good credit
with payment plans that work for your budget. VIN: MAJ6S3GL6KC250937 Mileage: 135
953 km Color: Race Red Interior: Premium Black Cloth Condition: Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2016 GMC Yukon 4WD 4DR SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 GMC Yukon 4WD 4DR SLT 178,111 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Preferred 98,931 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 115,684 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2019 Ford EcoSport