2019 Ford Edge

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO
Equipment Group 201A:
SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" colour LCD touch screen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
911 Assist
2 Smart-Charging USB Ports
Premium Audio System w/ 9 Speakers
Remote Start System
Cold Weather Package:
Heated Front Seats
Block Heater
Front and Rear Floor Liners
W/S Wiper De-icer
Ford Co-Pilot360:
Rear View Camera w/ Washer
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane-Keeping System
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Other Features Include:
Leather Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera W/ Parking Sensors
FordPass Connect
Dual Panel Moonroof
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Bluetooth Audio
Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers and Passenger Seat
Power Lumbar
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push to Start
Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Alloy Wheels
Traction and Stability Control
2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
