2019 Ford Edge

17,916 KM

$34,187

+ tax & licensing
$34,187

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - FORDPASS CONNECT - LOW KM

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD - FORDPASS CONNECT - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$34,187

+ taxes & licensing

17,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7256714
  • Stock #: B33044
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBB33044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,916 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO



Equipment Group 201A:

SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" colour LCD touch screen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

911 Assist

2 Smart-Charging USB Ports

Premium Audio System w/ 9 Speakers

Remote Start System



Cold Weather Package:

Heated Front Seats

Block Heater

Front and Rear Floor Liners

W/S Wiper De-icer



Ford Co-Pilot360:

Rear View Camera w/ Washer

Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross-Traffic Alert

Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane-Keeping System

Auto High-Beam Headlamps





Other Features Include:



Leather Steering Wheel

Reverse Camera W/ Parking Sensors

FordPass Connect

Dual Panel Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Bluetooth Audio

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Satellite Radio

USB Input

Power Drivers and Passenger Seat

Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push to Start

Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

