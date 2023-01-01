2019 Ford Edge

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 6 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9825388

9825388 Stock #: PP2049

PP2049 VIN: 2FMPK4K90KBC28797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.