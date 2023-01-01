$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED!!!
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
129,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825388
- Stock #: PP2049
- VIN: 2FMPK4K90KBC28797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2019 FORD EDGE for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2