2019 Ford Edge

129,605 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED!!!

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED!!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825388
  • Stock #: PP2049
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K90KBC28797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2019 FORD EDGE for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

