2019 Ford Escape

126,279 KM

Details

$24,372

+ tax & licensing
$24,372

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2019 Ford Escape

SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,372

+ taxes & licensing

126,279KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10467018
  • Stock #: B70123
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD0KUB70123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seats
SYNC 3 with 8" LCD Infotainment System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
SecuiCode Invisible Keypad
Smart Access Doors
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
1.5L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

