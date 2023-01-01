Menu
All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SYNC3 with 8 LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
x2 Smart Charging USB Ports
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows with One-Touch-Up/ Down Feature
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Halogen Projector-Beam Headlamps with LED Signature Lamps
Fog Lamps
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Intelligent Access Doors
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Lane Keep Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
1.5L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2019 Ford Escape

103,875 KM

$25,806

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,806

+ taxes & licensing

103,875KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD8KUC13394

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13394
  • Mileage 103,875 KM

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SYNC3 with 8" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
x2 Smart Charging USB Ports
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows with One-Touch-Up/ Down Feature
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Halogen Projector-Beam Headlamps with LED Signature Lamps
Fog Lamps
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Intelligent Access Doors
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Braking System
Lane Keep Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
1.5L - 4 Cylinder EcoBoost Engine
179hp/ 177lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.


Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

$25,806

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Ford Escape