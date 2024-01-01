Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> Comfortable and connected, capable and fuel efficient, the 2019 Ford Escape redefines the word - versatile. This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today. <br> <br>The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 94,155 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, Sync. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7KUC40586 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7KUC40586</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/ target=_blank>https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$161.56</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2019 Ford Escape

94,155 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto

2019 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUC40586

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39637C
  • Mileage 94,155 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

2019 Ford Escape