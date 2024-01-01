$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - Android Auto
2019 Ford Escape
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUC40586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39637C
- Mileage 94,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Comfortable and connected, capable and fuel efficient, the 2019 Ford Escape redefines the word - versatile. This 2019 Ford Escape is for sale today.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 94,155 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7KUC40586.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
