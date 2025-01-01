$20,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
2019 Ford Escape
SE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$20,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,739KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD9KUB36360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B36360
- Mileage 101,739 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Exceptional Condition
For sale at Saskatoon Auto Connection: a sharp and versatile 2019 Ford Escape SE in Lightning Blue Metallic with Intelligent 4WD perfect for Saskatchewan roads. This SUV is in excellent condition and comes with a clean Carfax report showing no accidents. Enjoy comfort all year with heated front seats, remote start, and a rearview camera. Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the 8-inch LCD touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppLink, and 4G LITE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability. The Escape SE delivers both practicality and style, backed by Fords solid reputation for reliability. Whether youre commuting or adventuring, this Escape is ready for the task. Contact us today to book your test drive!
Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- AppLink
- Rearview Camera
- 8-Inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen Display
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
- Fog Lamps
- Autolamp Automatic Headlamps
- 1.5L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Lightning Blue Metallic
Interior Colour: Chromite Grey/Charcoal Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2019-escape.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Ford Escape