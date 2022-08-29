$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9299554
- Stock #: PP1771
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUC41060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 125,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2