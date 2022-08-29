Menu
2019 Ford Escape

125,018 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

SE ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

SE ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9299554
  • Stock #: PP1771
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUC41060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory