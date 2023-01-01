Menu
2019 Ford Escape

79,225 KM

Details

$32,580

+ tax & licensing
$32,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

SEL w/ Leather Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

79,225 KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9510580
  Stock #: V-67360
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD2KUB71577

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,225 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape SEL - Clean Carfax. Tech interface features advanced voice control. Steering and handling make the Escape feel more like a car than an SUV. Useful space for cargo and small personal items. Comes with Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

