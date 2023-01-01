$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 Ford Escape
SE
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
53,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9769147
- Stock #: T40022B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SE 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/92
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
