2019 Ford Explorer
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,210KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F87KGA78017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP340
- Mileage 151,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 151,210 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Sony audio system. It also features larger aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a rear and front view camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F87KGA78017.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
