Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

129,271 KM

Details Features

$48,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Platinum LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,271KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E42KFA83887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 59,016 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4WD Crew Cab 172" BOX LT 146,730 KM $41,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE 54,250 KM $44,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150