$34,651+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS - REMOTE START - NAV - LOCAL VEHICLE
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS - REMOTE START - NAV - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$34,651
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,450KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KFD04591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D04591
- Mileage 166,450 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew - 5.5' Box - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Equipment Group 502A!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Information System w/ Trailer Coverage & Cross-Traffic Alert
- Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Tonneau Cover
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power-Adjustable Steering Wheel & Pedals
- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/ford/2019-f150.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$34,651
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Ford F-150