2019 Ford F-150

132,322 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT- 3.0L Diesel, Leather, Navigation, Remote Start

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT- 3.0L Diesel, Leather, Navigation, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5481810
  • Stock #: 20-486A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E19KFA70404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Camel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,322 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D SuperCrew, V6 Turbo, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Abyss Gray Metallic, 18" Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.This F-150 Lariat has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford Lariat F-150 V6 Turbo 10-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

