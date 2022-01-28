$54,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
43,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8229012
- Stock #: 99564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 99564
- Mileage 43,378 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3