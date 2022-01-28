Menu
2019 Ford F-150

43,378 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8229012
  • Stock #: 99564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,378 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

